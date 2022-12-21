SSP orders patrolling around churches in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Khairpur Police have further enhanced the security and strengthened round-the-clock patrolling in and around all churches on the occasion of Christmas.

SSP Khairpur, Rohail Khoso told APP here on Wednesday that he has directed the ASP city and SHOs to remain high alert and ensure foolproof security, and maintain law and order in their respective areas of the district. He further directed police officers to take effective precautionary measures, especially in crowded public places, to prevent incidents and subversion and ordered the deployment of police in plainclothes where necessary.

The SSP ordered intensified patrolling around railway stations, bus terminals, bus stops, markets, public parks, hotels, mosques, imambargahs, and other important places in big cities. Police officers were directed to utilize all available resources and their best professional skills to maintain vigil over the activities of suspected persons and dubious elements.