SSP Orders To Accelerate Crackdown Against Drug Dealers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:49 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabir Ahmed Sethar has strictly directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) to accelerate crackdown against drug dealers and stop purchase and sale of all types of drugs

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabir Ahmed Sethar has strictly directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) to accelerate crackdown against drug dealers and stop purchase and sale of all types of drugs.

He was presiding over an important meeting held in SSP office Badin which was attended by Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Headquarter Badin, all District Police Officers (DPOs), CIA Incharge and all SHOs.

Giving one week ultimatum SSP directed all SHOs to arrest all drug peddlers from district and eradicate menace of narcotics ,otherwise relevant SHO will be removed from his service and strict legal and departmental action will be taken against him.

Sabir Ahmed said that all sub-divisional police officers were assigned to supervise campaigns against narcotics.

