SSP orders to ban display of political flags at ration center

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :In view of the recent clashes during the distribution of rations, SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday instructed his subordinates concerned that while extending help to the most vulnerable segments of society in view of the preventive lockdown against COVID-19, people gather in large numbers and different political parties display their flags and relevant pictures at or near the designated distribution centres.

Following the directives by IGP Sindh, the SSP Sukkur ordered the SHOs to be present at the BISP and Ehsaas programme centres on a daily basis during the distribution timings. toThe SSP urged the Police officials for Implementation on the order of observing social distancing should be followed strictly in accordance with the instructions issued by government from time to time.