SSP orders to enhance search operation across Sukkir district

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo Sunday directed officials to enhance the snap checking and search operations in the district to avoid any untoward incident on Eidul Fitr.

He also directed the officials to take stern security measures at entry and exit points in Sukkur to curb the criminals.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation and implementation of Covid-19 SOPs. During the meeting, crackdown against land grabbers, drug peddlers and other criminals was reviewed, while the SSP was briefed about patrolling system pertaining to street crimes and hot spot areas.

Addressing the meeting Samo said that a crackdown against tinted glasses and unregistered vehicles should be initiated, adding that people were being facilitated by the improved working of police officers.