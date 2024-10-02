Open Menu

SSP Orders To Ensure Foolproof Security Arrangements For Churches

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday has directed the police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches in the district

He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreants.

He also directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources.

All district DSPs and SHOs should personally visit places and monitor the measures,” he said. The SSP directed officials at checkpoints to beef up checking and monitoring.

