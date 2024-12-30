Open Menu

SSP Orders To Maintain Law & Order On New Year’s Eve

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 07:45 PM

SSP orders to maintain law & order on new year's eve

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sethar on Monday issued strict orders to police officers across the district to take legal action against those engaging in aerial firing and one-wheeling, in order to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year's celebration

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sethar on Monday issued strict orders to police officers across the district to take legal action against those engaging in aerial firing and one-wheeling, in order to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year's celebration.

According to a press release, section 144 has been imposed in Mirpurkhas district, prohibiting aerial firing and other reckless activities.

According to the SSP, cases will be registered against individuals who fire in the air under the provisions of attempted murder.

Additionally, strict action will be taken against those found driving under the influence or performing one-wheeling stunts.

The police have been put on high alert, with orders to take full legal action against offenders.

SSP Sethar appealed to the public to celebrate the New Year responsibly, avoiding aerial firing and other illegal activities.

As the clock strikes midnight, residents are advised to stay indoors and celebrate with their families, praying for a peaceful and prosperous New Year, press release further added.

