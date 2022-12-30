SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik on Friday directed police officials to take immediate action against those involved in aerial firing, one-wheeling, and fireworks on new year's eve.

He directed all officials concerned including DSPs and SHOs to ensure the maintenance of law and order on the occasion of new year's night.

He said no one should be allowed to indulge in aerial firing, one-wheeling, and fireworks.