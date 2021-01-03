UrduPoint.com
SSP Orders To Submit Car Theft Incident Report In 5 Days

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:40 PM

SSP orders to submit car theft incident report in 5 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Abdul Salam Shaikh constituted a special investigation team and it to probe car theft and robbery from two showroom and submit report in five days.

The orders were issued following complain of two car showroom owners who reported theft of two vehicles and and Rs. 37.5 million cash, police informed.

"The team members are directed to conduct fair and impartial enquiry in a professional coordinated manner, ascertain the real facts and finalize it on merit in 5 days," reads the office order issued here.

The team was headed by Superintendent of Police Headquarters Aneel Haider, with Deputy Superintendent of Police Central Investigation Agency Ali Muhammad Mughal and Station House Officers of Bhitai Nagar and Qasimabad as its members.

According to police, owner of Najaf Motors complained that Rs.37.5 million and few documents were stolen from their showroom while MMS Motors reported theft of two cars, a 2017 model Toyota Corolla and a 2020 model Suzuki Cultus.

A team of forensic experts collected fingerprints from the showrooms.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Qasimabad, a power generator, a UPS system and a water dispenser were also reported to be stolen from a private girls hostel in Hadi nagar area.

