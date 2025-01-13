Open Menu

SSP Organizes Farewell Ceremony For Retiring Police Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SSP organizes farewell ceremony for retiring Police officers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A grand farewell ceremony was organized by SSP Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar Malik, to honor 13 retiring police officers and personnel from Naushahro Feroze district on Monday. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Captain (R) Parvez Ahmed Chandio, as the guest of honor.

The retiring officers and personnel include SP Abdullah Lakho, DSP Abdul Hafiz Abbasi, Inspector Nazar Hussain Mallah, Inspector Bashir Ahmed Ujan, Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali Khoso, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Jaleel, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Nabi Rajpar, ASI Zulfiqar Rajpar, Head Constable Mahboob Ali Sial, Head Constable Mukhtiar Lohar, Constable Anwar Ali Khoso, Constable Ghulam Qadir Chandio, and Constable Atta Muhammad Tragar.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze, Arslan Saleem, SP Jails, District Chairman, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers, SHOs, all Heads of Branches of SSP Office, and other police officers and personnel posted in the district.

The retiring police officers and personnel were praised for their services to the police department, and they were paid tribute for their dedication and hard work.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Arslan Sanghar Anwar Ali All From

Recent Stories

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

45 seconds ago
 HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with M ..

HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

7 minutes ago
 PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

12 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Pow ..

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

1 hour ago
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

2 hours ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

3 hours ago
 At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

4 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan