SSP organizes farewell ceremony for retiring Police officers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A grand farewell ceremony was organized by SSP Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar Malik, to honor 13 retiring police officers and personnel from Naushahro Feroze district on Monday. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Captain (R) Parvez Ahmed Chandio, as the guest of honor.

The retiring officers and personnel include SP Abdullah Lakho, DSP Abdul Hafiz Abbasi, Inspector Nazar Hussain Mallah, Inspector Bashir Ahmed Ujan, Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali Khoso, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Jaleel, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Nabi Rajpar, ASI Zulfiqar Rajpar, Head Constable Mahboob Ali Sial, Head Constable Mukhtiar Lohar, Constable Anwar Ali Khoso, Constable Ghulam Qadir Chandio, and Constable Atta Muhammad Tragar.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze, Arslan Saleem, SP Jails, District Chairman, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers, SHOs, all Heads of Branches of SSP Office, and other police officers and personnel posted in the district.

The retiring police officers and personnel were praised for their services to the police department, and they were paid tribute for their dedication and hard work.