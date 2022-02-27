UrduPoint.com

SSP Pays Visit To Police Khadimat Center Set Up At High Court Premises

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah on Sunday paid a visit to Police Khadimat Center set up at Lahore High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi premises.

During the visit, the SSP reviewed the facilities being provided to the citizens and directed the police officers stationed at the Center to provide best facilities to the lawyers and all the citizens visiting the Center. He further directed to remove the grievances of the public.

The SSP said that provision of service delivery to the citizens was the top most priority adding that negligence would not be tolerated in any case. He made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people without any discrimination.

>