SSP performed groundbreaking for construction of 15 Police Emergency Office

Published November 29, 2022

The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and the office bearers of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) performed the groundbreaking for construction of the office of 15 Emergency Police near Hatri police station here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and the office bearers of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) performed the groundbreaking for construction of the office of 15 Emergency Police near Hatri police station here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP appreciated the cooperation being extended by Hyderabad's business community to the police and expressed that the two sides would continue to support each other in matters pertaining to the law and order.

He said the district's police were making all efforts to maintain law and order in Hyderabad while several initiatives had also been taken to improve performance of the force.

ABAD's Hyderabad Region Vice Chairman Faraz Hussain Memon appreciated the SSP for immediately accepting ABAD's proposal for opening 15 Police Emergency Center near Hatri police station along Hyderabad bypass road.

He said the Bypass was fast becoming home to dozens of housing schemes which also consist commercial buildings in addition to restaurants, showrooms and hospitals.

He added that keeping in view the rapid pace of population surge in the area the need was being felt for presence of the 15 police.

Memon said ABAD would provide financial support for the construction of the center.

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Farooq Shaikhani, former President HCSTSI Saleemuddin Qureshi, ABAD's office bearers and members and representatives of the business community attended the event.

