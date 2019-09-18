SSP polls on Sept 30 at Allama Iqbal Medical College

The elections of Society of Surgeons of Pakistan (SSP) Lahore chapter will be held on September 30, 2019 at Allama Iqbal Medical College building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The elections of Society of Surgeons of Pakistan (SSP) Lahore chapter will be held on September 30, 2019 at Allama Iqbal Medical College building.

The SSP's executive committee has nominated Prof.

Asghar Naqi as the Election Commissioner while Prof. Kamran Khalid Khawaja, Prof Tabib Abbas members while Dr Qamar Ashfaq will be secretary of Election Commission.

The last date of nomination papers is September 19 while the final list of candidates will be displayed on September 21, 2019.