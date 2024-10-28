SSP Qamber Directs For Providing Foolproof Security To Polio Teams
Published October 28, 2024
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik has directed to provide strict security for the protection of polio teams across the district.
Talking to APP here Monday, he said that he visited and checked the security arrangements at various transit points established in the district and issued necessary instructions to the police officers and jawans. He said that a total of 971 policemen have been deputed for duty for the ongoing polio campaign across the district to protect polio teams in the entire district.
Police jawans are performing their duty with full dedication while police patrolling and pickets have also been increased in the respective areas. All the resources are being utilized to protect the polio teams, the SSP said.
He said the policemen are performing their duties well in the urban and rural areas, adding that the polio campaign was going on smoothly throughout the district which would continue till 3rd November.
