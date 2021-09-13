UrduPoint.com

SSP Restores Posting Of 3 Sacked SHOs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

SSP restores posting of 3 sacked SHOs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The newly posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai has restored the posting of 3 Station House Officers who were removed from their respective police stations by the outgoing SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh.

After taking charge of his office here on Monday, Sadozai ordered the restoration of the SHOs Hakim Jalbani, Raheem Chandio and Mumtaz Thebo at the SITE, City and Tandojam police stations, respectively.

According to the police sources, Shaikh had cited unsatisfactory law and order situations in the jurisdictions of those police stations as the reason for their removal.

More Stories From Pakistan

