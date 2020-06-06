SSP (retd) Sakhi Muhammad laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (retd) Sakhi Muhammad, father of PAF Hockey coach Ashiq Muhammad, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Abai village Qamar Dhand (Orange) on Saturday.

His Nimaz-e-Janaza was held at Bijligar, Majeedabad, Kanal Road, Mardan and was largely attended by people from different walks of life.

Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and former Senator and Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, Director General KP Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Managing Director TCKP and former DG Sports Junaid Khan, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayat Ullah Khan, Ex-Deputy Commissioner Waqar Maroof, former gold medalist athletes Bahre Karam, Hahib-ur-Rehman Afridi, Iqbal Shinwari, former international hockey player Hamayun Khan, Tufail Khan, members of the KP Olympic family, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Saleem Raza, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, international coach Zia Ur Rehman Benori, international and former world penal hockey umpire Faiz Muhammad Faizi, international umpire Hamza Khan, and Haroon Khan Shabi, Fayyaz Khan, Deputy Director Sports Mir Bashar Khan, Regional Sports Officers Jamshed Baloch, District Sports Officers, Kashif Farhan, Muhammad Naveed Khan, Anwar Kamal Burki, Mukhtiar Hussain, Tehsin Ullah, Syed Jaffar Shah, former SAF gold medalist Khalid Noor, international badminton player Mian Sadaqat Shah, Haji Amjad Khan, members of the PAF hockey team, former international goal-keeper and coach Abdur Rauf Khan, persons from the sports and hockey circles largely condoled the death of the father of Ashiq Hussain, a former junior hockey player.

They expressed deep sympathies over the sad demise of Sakhi Muhammad and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. The Qul of of the deceased will be held on Monday.