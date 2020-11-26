SSP reviews crime situation in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday had directed the Police to step up crackdown on drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders.

Speaking at a meeting held to review the crime situation at his office here, the SSP said that police officials involved in corruption, abuse of power and misbehavior with the public would not be tolerated in the department.