SSP reviews facilities being provided public at police station

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :SSP Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to police station Pir Jo Goth to check the quality of public service delivery there.

According to the police spokesman, the SSP inspected the front desk, records, and lock-up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to the police station.

On the occasion, the SSP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.