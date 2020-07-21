UrduPoint.com
SSP Reviews Facilities In Police Stations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :SSP Discipline Ibadat Nisar, on Tuesday visited various police stations in the city to review police performance and facilities.

During the visit, he inspected record registers, front desk, and lock-ups of Barki Police Station, Hadiyara Police Station, South Cantt Police Station and Sarwar Road Police Station.

On the occasion, the SSP Discipline directed to take precautionary measures to control the coronavirus pandemic and said that people visiting police stations should be treated in polite manner. The SHOs should employ all possible resources to facilitate the citizens in police stations, he concluded.

