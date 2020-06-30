SSP reviews law and order situation

A meeting chaired SSP Sukkur held at his office on Tuesday to review overall law and order situation in the district, corona SOPs and other professional matters were reviewed in detail in the meeting

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting chaired SSP Sukkur held at his office on Tuesday to review overall law and order situation in the district, corona SOPs and other professional matters were reviewed in detail in the meeting.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo said accused of murder, attempted murder and robbery should be arrested.

In serious cases, the wanted fugitives should be cordoned off.

He said that search and combing operations should be carried out on a daily basis to suppress hostile elements.

In view of the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange, SSP directed to re-evaluate the security plans of susceptible locations and offices, deploy forces and conduct fire exercises on personnel deployed at susceptible installation and important buildings.

He said that cameras installed at susceptible locations and important buildings must be checked.