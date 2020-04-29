SSP reviews measures taken for COVID-19 lockdown

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed the heads of the units to ensure that the police personnel perform duties during the holy month of Ramazan keeping in view the precautionary measures amid the coronavirus

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed the heads of the units to ensure that the police personnel perform duties during the holy month of Ramazan keeping in view the precautionary measures amid the coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, the SSP reviewed the measures taken for the coronavirus lockdown duties in detail. During the meeting, the heads of the units presented detailed briefings on the security arrangements and the steps taken for the welfare of the police officers and employees.