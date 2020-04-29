UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Reviews Measures Taken For COVID-19 Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:03 PM

SSP reviews measures taken for COVID-19 lockdown

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed the heads of the units to ensure that the police personnel perform duties during the holy month of Ramazan keeping in view the precautionary measures amid the coronavirus

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed the heads of the units to ensure that the police personnel perform duties during the holy month of Ramazan keeping in view the precautionary measures amid the coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, the SSP reviewed the measures taken for the coronavirus lockdown duties in detail. During the meeting, the heads of the units presented detailed briefings on the security arrangements and the steps taken for the welfare of the police officers and employees.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran, Rouhani hold telephonic discussion on COVID ..

13 seconds ago

AJK reports one more positive case taking tally of ..

15 seconds ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for ..

16 seconds ago

USCIRF report exposes ugly face of India: MUC

17 seconds ago

French Government to Provide Financial Aid to Non- ..

19 seconds ago

EU launches judicial freedom case against Poland

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.