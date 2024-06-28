SSP reviews Muharram security

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A meeting chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and attended by various Addition Superintendents of Police (ASP), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and religious scholars regarding Muharram security arrangements here on Friday.

It was said that 3100 police personnel will be deployed to provide security to 1280 majalis and 145 processions in the district.

The SSP said that 400 Rangers will be deployed along with the police to avert any untoward situation and maintain law and order in the district.

He also informed the meeting that no procession would be allowed which hadn’t been registered with the authorities.

He also stated that procession timings and The Loudspeaker Act would be strictly enforced.

Individuals and clerics from banned groups wouldn’t be allowed to address any gatherings or take out any processions.

He stressed that the ulema had an important role to play in maintaining peace and the need for them to forge intersect unity among themselves.

He said hate speech would not be tolerated in any forms including wall chalking and banners.

The SSP called inter-sect rivalries a conspiracy by Pakistan’s enemies which needed to be countered.