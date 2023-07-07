SSP reviews officers performance

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Internal Accountability Imran Kishwar presided over a meeting of officers from the Investigation Wing at his office here on Friday, aimed at conducting a comprehensive evaluation of their performance in handling pending road certificates and disposal of under-investigation cases.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the SSP addressed the underwhelming performance of certain Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) in dealing with pending road certificates and under-investigation cases.

He firmly cautioned them to enhance their performance, emphasizing the timely completion of case challans and the swift resolution of pending road matters.

He directed the officers to ensure timely submission of challans to the courts, in collaboration with the respective prosecutors. He emphasized the vital role played by the investigation wing of the police department in the pursuit of justice. Exemplary performance leads to the rightful punishment of culprits, providing solace and relief to the victims, he said.