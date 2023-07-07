Open Menu

SSP Reviews Officers Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SSP reviews officers performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Internal Accountability Imran Kishwar presided over a meeting of officers from the Investigation Wing at his office here on Friday, aimed at conducting a comprehensive evaluation of their performance in handling pending road certificates and disposal of under-investigation cases.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the SSP addressed the underwhelming performance of certain Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) in dealing with pending road certificates and under-investigation cases.

He firmly cautioned them to enhance their performance, emphasizing the timely completion of case challans and the swift resolution of pending road matters.

He directed the officers to ensure timely submission of challans to the courts, in collaboration with the respective prosecutors. He emphasized the vital role played by the investigation wing of the police department in the pursuit of justice. Exemplary performance leads to the rightful punishment of culprits, providing solace and relief to the victims, he said.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Road From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

22 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

28 minutes ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

38 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

55 minutes ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

2 hours ago
vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

2 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

3 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

6 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

6 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan