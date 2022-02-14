UrduPoint.com

SSP Reviews Performance Of Traffic Congestion Response Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:25 PM

SSP reviews performance of traffic congestion response unit

The traffic congestion response unit of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is effectively managing traffic flow during peak hours and ensuring a disciplined traffic system in various markets of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The traffic congestion response unit of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is effectively managing traffic flow during peak hours and ensuring a disciplined traffic system in various markets of the city.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal while reviewing the performance of the unit comprising seven teams equipped with modern cars as well as bikes.

He expressed satisfaction over its performance and gave directions to further improve it.

He said the decision to establish these units was made by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus and its performance is quite up to the mark.

The SSP (Traffic) further directed all DSPs to reach the spot in case of an accident and ensure measures to facilitate citizens and avoid traffic mess.

The SSP was told the teams of the unit rush to the area where traffic congestion is reported and ensure the smooth flow of traffic there.

The SSP directed traffic police officials to maintain traffic discipline in the city and ensure a further safer road environment with the implementation of traffic rules.

He said that education teams of ITP should continue visits to public & private organizations, trade, and transport unions, universities, colleges, and schools in order to inculcate road safety tips through road safety training.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this system is linked with the safe city project and all teams of this unit are being monitored from it.

He said that the traffic police force would be equipped on modern lines and a disciplined traffic system to be ensured in the Capital.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic Market All From

Recent Stories

Financially empowered, educated woman an icon of r ..

Financially empowered, educated woman an icon of real empowerment: President Alv ..

47 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 21,072 new COVID-19 infections, 1 ..

Malaysia reports 21,072 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths

48 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 26 new local COVID-19 cas ..

Chinese mainland reports 26 new local COVID-19 cases

50 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 981 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 981 new community cases of COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 US Did Not Notify Russia About Operation Against I ..

US Did Not Notify Russia About Operation Against IS Leader in Syria - Moscow

6 minutes ago
 Eurozone stocks drop more than 3.0% on Ukraine fea ..

Eurozone stocks drop more than 3.0% on Ukraine fears

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>