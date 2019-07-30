SSP Reviews Relief And Rescue Work In Different Areas After Rains
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 10:55 PM
The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh Tuesday conducted patrolling to review post rain situation and participated relief and rescue work in different areas of the city
SSP visited city area, Fort, Shahbaz choak, Hussainabad and Lohi and reviewed relief and rescue work initiated by Police officials and Jawans.
Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh himself participated in rescue work at Ali palace Qasimabad along with traffic cops.
Meanwhile, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, SHO's and SO's also participated in relief and rescue work in different city areas.