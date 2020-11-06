UrduPoint.com
SSP Reviews Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Samo on Friday visited the traffic police lines Sukkur to review security and other arrangements

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Samo on Friday visited the traffic police lines Sukkur to review security and other arrangements.

According to traffic police, the SSP visited traffic police lines to review the arrangements of traffic wardens hostels, uniform stockroom, testing center, security and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to traffic police and also directed the Traffic Sargent to make arrangements to make the license process easy and facilitate the citizens.

