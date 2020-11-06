SSP reviews security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Samo on Friday visited the traffic police lines Sukkur to review security and other arrangements

According to traffic police, the SSP visited traffic police lines to review the arrangements of traffic wardens hostels, uniform stockroom, testing center, security and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to traffic police and also directed the Traffic Sargent to make arrangements to make the license process easy and facilitate the citizens.