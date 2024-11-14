SSP Reviews Security Arrangements At Swami Narayan Temple
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 12:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Arif Aziz, visited Swami Narayan Temple on Wednesday to assess security arrangements in connection with Guru Nanak's 555th birth anniversary.
During the visit, SSP Arif Aziz interacted with members of the Sikh community to discuss the security measures.
He also provided relevant directives to the SDPOs and SHOs.
