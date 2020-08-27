SSP reviews security arrangements for 8th Muharram procession

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio reviewed the security arrangements of the 8th Muharram mourning procession routes, here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio reviewed the security arrangements of the 8th Muharram mourning procession routes, here on Thursday. Accompanied by policemen including the traffic police officials, he visited the localities from where the procession would pass through.

The SSP directed the police officials to ensure foolproof security of the procession which passes through several localities in the city's downtown mostly during the night time. During his visit the DSP and SHO of City police station briefed the SSP about the security arrangements and told the SSP all the roads and streets intersecting the procession's routes had been closed while CCTV cameras had also been installed on its route.