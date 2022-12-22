LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent (SSP) Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the various important locations of the city to monitor the security arrangements made related to the program scheduled to be organized on the occasion of 15th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The SSP Larkana was accompanied with the DIB in-charge and traffic sergeants.

During the occasion, the SSP Larkana gave necessary instructions regarding ensuring proper arrangements and said that foolproof security arrangements should be made to keep all routes clear so that the workers and citizens participating in the program do not face any difficulties.