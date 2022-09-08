SSP reviews security arrangements for Chehlum

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan here on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan here on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

The meeting held in Police Lines was attended by SP Rawal, Babar Javed Joya, SDPOs, SHOs and other officers concerned.

The SSP directed the officers to finalize foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum.

The police officers briefed the SSP about security and traffic plan being finalized to guard and facilitate the mourners in their respective areas on the occasion of Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Addressing the meeting, the SSP directed the police officers to provide foolproof security to the mourners and processions to be taken out in connection with the Chehlum.

He said that there should only be one entry and exit point of all the processions whereas all other ways should be blocked to avoid any untoward incident.

The police and volunteers should allow the mourners to join processions only after passing from walk-through gates and a comprehensive body search with the help of metal detectors.

He directed that the parking lots should be established far away from the routes of processions. "The sharpshooters and snipers should also be deployed on vantage points to cope with any untoward incident," he said.

He also ordered the SPs and SDPOs to set up special pickets on all the entry and exit points with proper checking vehicles and persons.

The police officers should also patrol in their concerned areas to keep a vigil on suspected elements, he said adding, no negligence regarding security would be tolerated and strict action would also be taken against those officers who founded involved in any kind of slackness.