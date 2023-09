(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :SSP Hyderabad, Sajid Amir Suddozai on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements being planned for the Chehlum procession, which will be taken out on September 6.

The police spokesman said that the SSP visited the route of the procession and checked all the roads, streets, and intersections along the route.