SSP reviews security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar visited the route of the main procession and reviewed the security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), informed police spokesman here Tuesday.

SP Rawal Muhammad Saad Arshad, SDPOs, SHOs and other officers were also present.

SSP Operations reviewed the security arrangements and gave instructions to the officers.

SSP Operations also met Maulana Ashraf Ali at Jamia Darul Uloom Taalim-ul-Quran and discussed the security arrangements for the main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Strict implementation of the orders and SOPs of the Punjab government will be ensured, SSP Operations said as per the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and the instructions of CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

An atmosphere of peace and order will be ensured on the occasion of Chehlum, he concluded.