SSP reviews security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi SAWW

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo has directed the district Police to provide foolproof security to all events and processions in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAWW.

He said this while addressing a meeting held at his office on Monday.

SSP Samo directed SDPOs and SHOs to devise comprehensive security plans for all events.

He directed to expedite the crackdown against habitual offenders and to apprehend them immediately.