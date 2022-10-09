UrduPoint.com

SSP Reviews Security Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 08:10 PM

SSP reviews security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent Police Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday visited the entire city on the occasion of Eid Milad-un- Nabi (SAW) and reviewed the fool proof security arrangements made across the district.

According to the spokesman, the officers of district administration and police visited the main procession routes and monitored the security situation.

The SSP also issued necessary instructions regarding security matters to the in-charge DIB, security officers and jawans while visiting the procession routes.

The district and police officers congratulated al Muslims on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and also instructed them to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad(PBUH).

