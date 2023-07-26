Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan on Wednesday visited various Imambargah of Larkana city to review the arrangements made by police to protect the participants of Majalis and also checked the security of the routes of the processions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan on Wednesday visited various Imambargah of Larkana city to review the arrangements made by police to protect the participants of Majalis and also checked the security of the routes of the processions.

SSP Larkana conducted a detailed review of all the security arrangements of the city, Superintendent of Police Headquarters, ASP Larkana city, SDPOs and concerned SHOs were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Imran instructed the police officers and personnel to strictly implement the security plan and to use jackets and helmets.

Expert snipers have been deployed at sensitive points, rooftops and high-rise buildings on all routes and security arrangements have been made for all mourning processions, he directed.

All the routes have been cleared by the bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs and the surveillance of procession routes, Imambargahs and sensitive places through CCTV cameras was ongoing, he informed.

Along with the presence of armoured and police vehicles to make the security of the city foolproof, personnel of RRF, Ladies Police, BDU, 15 police Squad are performing their duties, SSP Larkana said.

SSP Larkana directed the policemen to remain vigilant and alert during their duty to keep a close watch on suspicious activities.

He along with other officials reviewed the routes of the mourning procession through the CCTV cameras in the control room as well.

During the visit, SSP Larkana held meetings with the organizers of imambargahs.

During the visit, ASP Larkana city Atiqur Rahman Mekan, DSP Civil Lines Asadullah Bhatti and other SHOs were also accompanied by SSP Larkana.