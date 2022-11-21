SSP reviews security arrangements for Pak-England Cricket matches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz Khan visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements ahead of the Pak-England Cricket matches, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

SDPO New Town Waqas Khan and other senior officers also accompanied him.

The SSP Operations visited the entrance gates, parking, adjoining buildings, markets, Double Road, Allama Iqbal Park, and Murree Road to review security situation.

On the occasion, He was briefed regarding the foolproof security and traffic arrangements of Pak-England Cricket Series.

He said cricket teams would be given foolproof security and all resources were being utilized for the purpose.