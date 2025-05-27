SSP reviews security arrangements for polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio here on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements at the hospitals and the fixed points where children of under 5 years of age are being given the polio drops.

The police spokesman informed that the SSP also interacted with the health officials and the polio teams to seek their input with regard to the security.

He assured the health workers that the police would provide them optimal security during the 7-day drive.

The SSP also urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams so that their children could be immunized against a crippling disease like polio.