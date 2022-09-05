UrduPoint.com

SSP Reviews Security Arrangements For T20 Cricket Matches

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SSP reviews security arrangements for T20 cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waseem Riaz Khan visited to review security arrangements for National T20 cricket matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here Monday, informed police spokesman.

SDPO New Town Waqas Khan was also present on the occasion.

During the visit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waseem Riaz Khan gave instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements for National T20 matches.

SSP Operations directed the officers and personnel on duty to remain alert and to keep a close eye on the surrounding environment.

He said that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Police Visit Alert Rawalpindi Waqas Khan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

57 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

59 minutes ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

2 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

3 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.