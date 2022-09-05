SSP reviews security arrangements for T20 cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waseem Riaz Khan visited to review security arrangements for National T20 cricket matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here Monday, informed police spokesman.

SDPO New Town Waqas Khan was also present on the occasion.

During the visit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waseem Riaz Khan gave instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements for National T20 matches.

SSP Operations directed the officers and personnel on duty to remain alert and to keep a close eye on the surrounding environment.

He said that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.