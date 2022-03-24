SSP reviews security arrangements in city

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Wasim Riaz on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements in different areas of the city & instructed the officers and personnel on duty to ensure foolproof security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Wasim Riaz on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements in different areas of the city & instructed the officers and personnel on duty to ensure foolproof security.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz reviewed the security arrangements in different areas of the city.

He directed the officers and personnel on duty to ensure foolproof security.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that protection of life and property of the citizens was the first responsibility of the police. "All resources are being utilized for foolproof security", he said.