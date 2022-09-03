SSP reviews security arrangements of Judicial Complex Rwp

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz on Saturday visited Judicial Complex to review security arrangements and issued directions to the officers concerned.

He directed the duty officers to remain alert and ensure tight security arrangements.

SSP was briefed about all the security arrangements made at old Kutchery and Judicial Complex.

He instructed the cops to utilize all available resources and make the arrangements foolproof to ensure security of the judges and the citizens.

Later, he also visited Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench premises and directed the concerned to beef up the security of the visitors.