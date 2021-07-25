SSP reviews security arrangements of polling stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Shaista Nadeem Sunday visited different polling stations to review security arrangements during the ongoing polling process for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections here.

The SSP Operations directed police officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements at polling stations in order to avoid any untoward incident.

She said that Multan police have ensured tight security arrangements at all four polling stations where the polling process was continued peacefully.

Shaista Nadeem said that four polling stations have been set up at Multan for 1569 registered voters where 295 police officials have been deployed for security while the polling process was also being monitored through 16 CCTV cameras.

She maintained that officials of Muhafiz squad, Elite force and Dophin force were on patrolling at the area to deal any emergency-like situation.