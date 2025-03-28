SSP Reviews Security Of Commercial Hubs As People Throng For Eid Shopping
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 11:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has directed policemen to remain vigilant and patrol all important roads and commercial areas to ensure optimal security during the peak of shopping activity for the upcoming Eidul Fitr.
The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the SSP visited Koh-e-Noor, Chandni, Autobahn, Latifabad and Boulevard Mall commercial areas to review the security arrangements.
He told that during his visit Chandio also interacted with the representatives of the traders and sought their feedback about the security.
The SSP noted that hundreds of thousands of residents of Hyderabad in addition to the people belonging to the adjoining districts visited the markets for the Eid shopping on a daily basis.
According to him, the SSP while pointing towards the police camps set up in all the major commercial hubs in the city sought cooperation of the business community to optimize the security.
