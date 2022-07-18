UrduPoint.com

SSP Reviews Security Plan During LG Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Monday directed all SDPOs and SHOs to ensure the implementation of the security plan for second phase of the Local Body elections to be held on July 24 in the district

He issued these directives while presiding over the meeting held to review the security arrangements for the elections.

The SSP told the meeting that a Quick Response Force (QRF) consisting of 25 teams had already been formed for the local government elections which will be deployed in the limits of various police stations.

He directed all the SHOs to stay in touch with the staff and QRF in-charges deputed at polling stations on election day so that any untoward incident could be averted.

All the SHOs were directed to contact the candidates participating in the elections to find out their problems and direct them to ensure the implementation of the election code of conduct.

The SSP also directed to ensure the provision of accommodation, food and other facilities to the police officials deputed on election duty.

