SSP reviews strategy plan of general elections

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Saturday reviewed the over­all preparations

and arrangements of the police of the Sukkur district for General Elections 2024, including strat­egy plan, evaluation of

available and required manpower and alloca­tion of necessary re­sources.

During the meeting, he stressed the officers for develop­ing contingency plans with foolproof secu­rity measures specifi­cally tailored for the elections. He empha­sised the need for sus­tainable and mutual communication, strict adherence to the elec­tion code of conduct, and the prompt imple­mentation of all rel­evant orders.

SSP Sukkur urged the timely responses and the implementation of ef­fective preventive and remedial measures. The overall security aspects, including pa­trolling, picketing, and surveillance, were also underscored, with an emphasis on diligence and alertness.

He directed all police of­ficers to collaborate with District Return­ing Officer (DRO) to report any violations of the code of conduct.