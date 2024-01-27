SSP Reviews Strategy Plan Of General Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Saturday reviewed the overall preparations
and arrangements of the police of the Sukkur district for General Elections 2024, including strategy plan, evaluation of
available and required manpower and allocation of necessary resources.
During the meeting, he stressed the officers for developing contingency plans with foolproof security measures specifically tailored for the elections. He emphasised the need for sustainable and mutual communication, strict adherence to the election code of conduct, and the prompt implementation of all relevant orders.
SSP Sukkur urged the timely responses and the implementation of effective preventive and remedial measures. The overall security aspects, including patrolling, picketing, and surveillance, were also underscored, with an emphasis on diligence and alertness.
He directed all police officers to collaborate with District Returning Officer (DRO) to report any violations of the code of conduct.
