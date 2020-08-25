SSP reviews traffic plan

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :SSP Khairpur, Saud Magsi, on Tuesday met traffic officials to review traffic arrangements during last five days of Muharram-ul- Haram.

According to traffic police, he directed the inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors to take action against encroachments with the cooperation of departments concerned on the route of processions and alternative roads.

The SSP said that all officers and traffic wardens would display service cards at their chest during Muharram.

The SSP Khairpur said that a separate alternative route would be reserved for the emergency vehicles while traffic officials would perform duties during 6th, 8th and 10th Muharram.