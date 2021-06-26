UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Sacks Two Policemen,suspends Eight Other Cops

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

SSP sacks two policemen,suspends eight other cops

The SSP Jamshoro district Javed Ahmed Baloch has sacked two policemen for persistently remaining absent from their duties besides suspending eight other cops for negligence in duty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The SSP Jamshoro district Javed Ahmed Baloch has sacked two policemen for persistently remaining absent from their duties besides suspending eight other cops for negligence in duty.

The police spokesman informed on Saturday that the head constables Faseehuddin and Mir Hazar Khan remained absent from work for several months.

He added that the 2 cops were also served notices but they did not respond. He told that 8 other policemen posted at different police stations of Jamshoro district had also been suspended due to negligence in duty and irresponsible attitude.

The spokesman said the SSP had warned all the cops that he would take stringent action if they failed to perform their duties.

Related Topics

Police Jamshoro All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs for finalize contingency plan ..

43 seconds ago

AJK election; action against government employees ..

44 seconds ago

Aimal Wali to start three-day visit to Karak from ..

46 seconds ago

KP Assembly passes budget for fiscal year 2021-22

7 minutes ago

Spain Cancels Obligatory Wearing of Masks Outdoors

7 minutes ago

Pakistan moving towards sustainable, inclusive gro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.