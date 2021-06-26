SSP sacks two policemen,suspends eight other cops

The SSP Jamshoro district Javed Ahmed Baloch has sacked two policemen for persistently remaining absent from their duties besides suspending eight other cops for negligence in duty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The SSP Jamshoro district Javed Ahmed Baloch has sacked two policemen for persistently remaining absent from their duties besides suspending eight other cops for negligence in duty.

The police spokesman informed on Saturday that the head constables Faseehuddin and Mir Hazar Khan remained absent from work for several months.

He added that the 2 cops were also served notices but they did not respond. He told that 8 other policemen posted at different police stations of Jamshoro district had also been suspended due to negligence in duty and irresponsible attitude.

The spokesman said the SSP had warned all the cops that he would take stringent action if they failed to perform their duties.