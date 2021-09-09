UrduPoint.com

SSP Samo Urges Cops To Show Decent Behave

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

SSP Samo urges cops to show decent behave

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday has directed jawans of the Police force to demonstrate decent and civilized behaviour, become public friendly police and serve the general public with missionary zeal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday has directed jawans of the Police force to demonstrate decent and civilized behaviour, become public friendly police and serve the general public with missionary zeal.

The directives were given to the force officers/jawans in a meeting, persuaded over by SSP Sukkur at his office here. He stated in the order that the instances of police personnel misbehaving with public were on the rise which was in fact a big scar on police image and bringing bad name for the whole force especially in a time when the force officers/jawans offered unprecedented sacrifices in line of duty and this trend needs to be curbed with heavy hand.

He said the protection of life and honor was the prime responsibility of the force and was bound to safeguard all human rights without any discrimination.Cops were directed to perform duties with due commitment, devotion and exhibit police behaviour with the general public. They further directed to win hearts and minds of the general public through exemplary behavour.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leav ..

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leave Afghanistan

26 minutes ago
 Int'l Democracy Day to be observed on Sep 15

Int'l Democracy Day to be observed on Sep 15

52 seconds ago
 Climate, environmental action priority for Argenti ..

Climate, environmental action priority for Argentina, says president

54 seconds ago
 IREN seizes non-tax paid cigarettes worth Rs30.7 m ..

IREN seizes non-tax paid cigarettes worth Rs30.7 million in August

55 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 28 new imported COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 28 new imported COVID-19 cases

59 seconds ago
 G20 Health Ministers Praise Sputnik V Vaccine - Ru ..

G20 Health Ministers Praise Sputnik V Vaccine - Russia's Murashko

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.