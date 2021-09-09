SSP Samo urges cops to show decent behave

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday has directed jawans of the Police force to demonstrate decent and civilized behaviour, become public friendly police and serve the general public with missionary zeal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday has directed jawans of the Police force to demonstrate decent and civilized behaviour, become public friendly police and serve the general public with missionary zeal.

The directives were given to the force officers/jawans in a meeting, persuaded over by SSP Sukkur at his office here. He stated in the order that the instances of police personnel misbehaving with public were on the rise which was in fact a big scar on police image and bringing bad name for the whole force especially in a time when the force officers/jawans offered unprecedented sacrifices in line of duty and this trend needs to be curbed with heavy hand.

He said the protection of life and honor was the prime responsibility of the force and was bound to safeguard all human rights without any discrimination.Cops were directed to perform duties with due commitment, devotion and exhibit police behaviour with the general public. They further directed to win hearts and minds of the general public through exemplary behavour.