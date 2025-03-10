SSP SBA Holds Open Katchery
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 11:47 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) SSP, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, held an open katchery at his office on Monday, a large number of citizens participated the katchery. During the session, the citizens presented their concerns and issues before the SSP.
SSP attentively listened to the grievances and issued immediate orders for their resolution. He directed officers to ensure cases are handled on merit and instructed to swiftly address public complaints regarding investigations.
SSP Sethar emphasized that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the police's top priority.
He stated that the purpose of holding the open katchery is to provide immediate justice and bridge the gap between the police and the public. He assured that timely justice is essential for maintaining law and order.
He further directed officers to treat visiting citizens with respect, enhance their performance, and work diligently to resolve public concerns. He reaffirmed that his office doors are always open for the public to seek justice and assistance.
