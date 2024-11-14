SSP Security commends officers for effective duty

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security, Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, commended the staff of the Police Khidmat Markaz at the Diplomatic Enclave on Thursday, awarding commendation certificates to officers in recognition of their exemplary performance.

On this occasion, the SSP Security said that following the directives of IG Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the process of recognizing officers' achievements continued within Islamabad Police, a police spokesman told APP.

All officers should work diligently, passionately and with dedication, as good performance will be acknowledged, while poor and unsatisfactory performance will lead to departmental action, he said.

The SSP further emphasized that courage, discipline and transparency should be the distinguishing features of Islamabad Police. All officers should carry out their duties with dedication and bravery, he added.

He remarked that every action of the officers was highlighted on both national and international platforms. The officers, in turn, expressed that receiving the certificates of appreciation was a commendable achievement.