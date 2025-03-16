SSP Security joins officers for Iftar at High-Security Zone checkpoint

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Muhammad Sarfraz Virk participated in an Iftar gathering with police officials at a High-Security Zone checkpoint, as security duties remain at a high alert level given the current situation. Senior police officers were also present at the event.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the SSP Virk emphasized that Islamabad Police remain vigilant during Sehri and Iftar hours, ensuring the safety of citizens through enhanced security measures.

SSP Virk stated that the security of important buildings and institutions in the High-Security Zone, along with the foolproof protection of both local and foreign dignitaries, remains a top priority.

"Given the current situation, security duties have been elevated to a high alert level," SSP said, adding that all duty personnel have been equipped with modern weapons and necessary equipment.

SSP Virk further mentioned that vehicles entering the Red Zone are thoroughly checked before being granted access, while individuals entering the Diplomatic Enclave undergo strict vetting through entry cards and background verification.

SSP Virk reiterated that ensuring the security of government and private institutions, embassies, and United Nations offices within the High-Security Zone remains one of the foremost priorities of Islamabad Police.

"The purpose of this Iftar event was to boost the morale of police officers and reinforce our collective commitment to the safety of the city," he added.

