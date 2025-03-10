SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired a meeting at his office on Monday to review and enhance security measures in the High Security Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired a meeting at his office on Monday to review and enhance security measures in the High Security Zone.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by SPs, DSPs, and branch heads. SSP Virk directed officers to strengthen security checks at all checkpoints, ensuring maximum effectiveness.

SSP Virk instructed officers to conduct audits of their staff and resources, preparing detailed written reports. Additionally, he emphasized that no personnel should be assigned to locations where their presence is unnecessary, and all officers must ensure timely attendance at their duties.

During Ramazan, he stressed that officers must be present with their teams during Sehr and Iftar duties to ensure public safety.

He also directed that the welfare of police officials should be prioritized.

SSP reiterated that securing government and private institutions, embassies, and United Nations offices in the High Security Zone remains a top priority. In this regard, he instructed that officers must conduct daily briefings on proper weapon handling, staying vigilant on duty, and fulfilling responsibilities efficiently. All personnel on duty must wear proper uniforms and use safety gear, including bulletproof helmets and jackets.

Concluding the meeting, SSP Virk warned that strict departmental action would be taken against any officer found negligent in duty.

APP-rzr-mkz