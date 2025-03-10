Open Menu

SSP Security Orders Enhanced Security Measures In High Security Zone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM

SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired a meeting at his office on Monday to review and enhance security measures in the High Security Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired a meeting at his office on Monday to review and enhance security measures in the High Security Zone.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by SPs, DSPs, and branch heads. SSP Virk directed officers to strengthen security checks at all checkpoints, ensuring maximum effectiveness.

SSP Virk instructed officers to conduct audits of their staff and resources, preparing detailed written reports. Additionally, he emphasized that no personnel should be assigned to locations where their presence is unnecessary, and all officers must ensure timely attendance at their duties.

During Ramazan, he stressed that officers must be present with their teams during Sehr and Iftar duties to ensure public safety.

He also directed that the welfare of police officials should be prioritized.

SSP reiterated that securing government and private institutions, embassies, and United Nations offices in the High Security Zone remains a top priority. In this regard, he instructed that officers must conduct daily briefings on proper weapon handling, staying vigilant on duty, and fulfilling responsibilities efficiently. All personnel on duty must wear proper uniforms and use safety gear, including bulletproof helmets and jackets.

Concluding the meeting, SSP Virk warned that strict departmental action would be taken against any officer found negligent in duty.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes ..

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades

2 minutes ago
 PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

2 minutes ago
 'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns ..

'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns as Commission on Status of wo ..

2 minutes ago
 National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal C ..

National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry

2 minutes ago
 SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in ..

SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone

2 minutes ago
 WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps ..

WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue

2 minutes ago
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

22 minutes ago
 Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

22 minutes ago
 Traffic police cracks down on violators

Traffic police cracks down on violators

22 minutes ago
 Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ram ..

Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan

25 minutes ago
 Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three da ..

Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize suga ..

Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan